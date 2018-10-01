Former Luton Sixth Form student appeals for help to fulfil her dream of becoming a pilot

A 19-year-old woman is appealing for the public’s help in supporting her to realise her dream of becoming a pilot.

Paidamwoyo Marizani, from Kensworth, recently found out that she had been accepted to L3 Airline Academy, which offers pilot training opportunities and career programmes to those who are looking for a career in the aviation industry, but she can not afford to go.

She said: “I was so excited when I got the letter, it was like a dream come true to be accepted, but unfortunately the joy was short-lived.

“The total cost to become a commercial pilot in the UK with my training provider is £96,800, between my mum and I we can raise £10,000, but we need help to raise the rest.

“I spoke with my MP and there is no government funding for pilot training and after I spent hours researching, most of the UK airlines do not offer support either, those that do are currently closed.

“I want to raise awareness of this issue, it is not fair that I am unable to fulfil my dream because of my financial background, I believe more can be done to help aspiring pilots.

“My goal is to inspire other young women, especially from minority backgrounds, to pursue these amazingly non-traditional careers.”

The former Luton Sixth Form student is appealing for the public’s help to raise the remaining £86,800.

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/22wcjz-my-pilot-dream.