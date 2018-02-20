Former Yates venue gets major facelift

Off The Wall opened in Luton on Monday
Off The Wall opened in Luton on Monday

Off The Wall opened its doors in Luton on Monday following a £240,000 investment. The former Yates venue on Park Street has undergone a major refurbishment and will be run by Stonegate Pub Company.

Tomas Kidman, Off The Wall Luton general manager, said: “We can’t wait to unveil our brand new bar to the people of Luton next week and see what they think. We’ve worked hard to create a venue that combines fantastic deals with a great look, that we know customers will love and feel right at home at - whether they’re coming for a Sunday roast, one drink or a big night out with their friends.”

The new look includes comfortable decor and furnishings and a new menu for food and drink, which includes cocktails.