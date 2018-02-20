Former Yates venue gets major facelift

Off The Wall opened its doors in Luton on Monday following a £240,000 investment. The former Yates venue on Park Street has undergone a major refurbishment and will be run by Stonegate Pub Company.

Tomas Kidman, Off The Wall Luton general manager, said: “We can’t wait to unveil our brand new bar to the people of Luton next week and see what they think. We’ve worked hard to create a venue that combines fantastic deals with a great look, that we know customers will love and feel right at home at - whether they’re coming for a Sunday roast, one drink or a big night out with their friends.”

The new look includes comfortable decor and furnishings and a new menu for food and drink, which includes cocktails.