Forty new jobs at Starbucks

Forty new jobs have been created in Luton with the opening of a new Starbucks Drive Thru at Gipsy Lane Retail Park today (Thursday).

To celebrate the opening the Mayor of Luton, councillor Mohammed Ayub and his wife, councillor Naseem Ayub will cut the ribbon with the store’s charity partner, Keech Hospice.

Keech Hospice provides support for adults and children, giving patients the care they need from the day they are diagnosed.

Simon Birch, District Manager at Starbucks, said: “With our new Starbucks Drive Thru just minutes from the airport, we can’t wait to welcome customers flying in and out of Luton, as well as those from the nearby community.

“We are looking forward to being able to offer a free reusable £1 cup with a complimentary Tall-size drink to our first 150 customers, helping to encourage them to reuse and recycle their coffee cups.”

The Starbucks store will be open Monday to Sunday, 24 hours, it has indoor seating, free Wi-Fi and there will be flight arrival screens in store for travellers.