Fostering agency is looking for carers in Luton

Nexus Fostering, an independent fostering agency, has opened its first office in Great Marlings, Luton.

They are already looking for more people to join them as foster carers, in order to provide safe and stable homes to local youngsters.

Suzanne Rees, deputy area manager, said, “We are so pleased to add another localised office to the Nexus Fostering family, and we know it will enable us to help more young people.

“Foster carers are needed everywhere, so if you have been considering it, please give us a call and we can talk you through the process to see if it’s for you.”

The office will provide a fostering service not only in Luton, but in the surrounding areas, including Stevenage, Hitchin, Dunstable, and Biggleswade.

The team has moved from Hitchin and will be able to host more drop-in events for residents who are interested in fostering to attend.

Staff are happy to meet prospective carers for an informal chat in the Butterworth Centre café. Call 01462 431774 for more information.