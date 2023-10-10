Founding member of Luton running club completes gruelling challenges to win London Classics medal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A founding member of a local running club recently entered the London Classics Hall of Fame after completing the trio of gruelling challenges needed to gain the highly-coveted medal.

Sujel Miah completed the Swim Serpentine on Saturday 16 September, following up his successful completion of the London Marathon and the RideLondon 100-mile cycling challenge this year.

In achieving these feats, and earning this prestigious medal, Sujel joins the ranks of around 4,000 athletes who have completed the treble.

The London Classics is an iconic sporting challenge that requires participants to run the London Marathon, cycle the 100 miles of the RideLondon and complete the two-mile open water Swim Serpentine.

He was inspired along the way to complete the challenge by his fellow Luton Lions, the local running group who, since 2017, have been raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Luton Lions are a movement dedicated to improving health and well-being within the South Asian community. They continue to extend an open invitation to everyone to join them on their journey to improve wellbeing and strengthen our sense of community.

“I couldn't have achieved the London Classics without the support of my family, community, and the entire Team Luton Lions,” said Sujel. “This medal belongs to all of us. It serves as a reminder that together we are stronger, and our collective efforts can conquer any challenge when we serve others.”

Sujel dedicated his two-mile swim to Samuel's Charity, an organisation born out of a father's love and dedication after losing his son to cancer. Martin Leib’s son died in 2014 at the tender age of 9, prompting him to set-up the charity.

“Samuel's story is one of unwavering courage, compassion, and the indomitable bond between a parent and a child,” added Sujel. “It was an honour to be able to raise awareness and funds for this wonderful cause.”

Sujel, who becomes the first become of Bangladeshi heritage from Luton to complete the challenge, is photographed receiving his medal wearing a traditional longi, symbolising his cultural roots and heritage.

Their next upcoming challenge is the Love Luton RunFest on Sunday 15th October, aimed at raising funds for Luton Foodbank.