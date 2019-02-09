Four alleged gang members from Luton arrested on gun and drugs charges in police crackdown

Four alleged gang members have been arrested on Luton’s streets on gun and drugs charges during a police crackdown.

Operation Malting ran for three nights between Tuesday and Thursday of this week, with Beds Police targeting gang members across Luton.

Crime

During the operation, officers carried out stop searches and arrested four people for offences including possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Sergeant Jamie Harrison, who led the operation, said: “Keeping our residents safe is our biggest priority and we will continue to carry out this operation in the future.

“My team worked extremely hard to identify gang members and crack down on the gang crime in our town. Thanks to their commitment, a quantity of drugs and weapons have been taken off the street and they can no longer pose a threat to our communities.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing and other criminality can report it online or by calling 101.

In case of emergency always call 999.