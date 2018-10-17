Four day showcase of entertainment in a pop-up theatre is coming to Luton

Paines Plough will be bringing Roundabout to Luton on Thursday, October 18.

The four day showcase of contemporary theatre. new writing, music, comedy, spoken word, family shows, local talent and workshops will provide a flavour of the inspiring programme the Hat Factory will offer when it reopens in 2019.

Roundabout will be in St George's Square

Roundabout will take place in a unique, intimate pop-up theatre in St George’s Square, Luton, and will feature three new plays.

All three plays will feature just three characters, all played by the same three actors in each one.