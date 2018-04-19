Four fantastic friends on marathon mission to help Luton Foodbank, Shelter and Hospice UK

A group of Luton charity heroes will be joining thousands of others at the start line for the London Marathon.

Local community members Shahed Koyes, Mostaque Koyes, Sujel Miah and Kamal Hussain have been hard in preparation for the last six months for the grueling 26.2 mile annual showpiece.

The runners will between them be looking to raise £12,000 for Shelter, Hospice UK and the Luton Foodbank.

Sujel said: “These are amazing organisations that work to provide support and care for people facing extreme difficulties in their lives.”

Shahed added: “Personally, I want to do whatever I can to support the food bank, but most importantly raise the profile of this great charity which supports those struggling to feed their families.”

The foursome are also keen supporters of the Curry Kitchen project, which provides a hundred hot meals every week to the most vulnerable people.