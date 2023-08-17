Foxley Kingham continues fundraising efforts for Luton's NOAHEnterprise with upcoming ‘Big Sleepout’

Bedfordshire based accountancy firm, Foxley Kingham, supports their chosen charity partner of the year, Luton-based NOAH Enterprise. They hope this collaboration will make a significant impact on the charity and its ongoing efforts with communities across Bedfordshire.

Each year, Foxley Kingham’s Anniversary Foundation chooses a charity partner to support for the upcoming financial year. This year’s choice, fueled by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, was NOAH Enterprise.

NOAH is a lifeline for many people suffering in poverty across Luton and the wider Bedfordshire region. Money raised and funds donated go towards helping those most in need, through their Welfare Centre, street outreach programmes, and vital employability training. Shannon Murphy, Community Fundraiser at NOAH said:

Foxley Kingham staff prepare for the Big Sleepout

“The cost-of-living crisis has caused a substantial uptake in our services, almost doubling in fact. And we know from reports in the mainstream media that the worst of it is yet to come. People might still have small savings pots that they can use, but once these are gone – we’ll see the true effects.

“Our Welfare Centre is vital to so many in the community, and the training we’re providing through the NOAH Academy is making a real difference in securing people work. If we can raise more awareness about what we do, the more donations of food, clothing, and funds we’ll receive.”

Foxley Kingham is co-sponsoring ‘The Big Sleepout’ which will take place at the beginning of October. Joining hundreds of others who will sleep outside to highlight the issue of homelessness, employees from Foxley Kingham and its sister firms will raise sponsorship money to take part.

Last year, NOAH used funds raise to bring abundant support to those in poverty across our region, achieving the following:

● 466 people supported on the streets of Bedfordshire by NOAH Outreach Teams.

● The NOAH Welfare Centre was visited 26,844 times, an average of 73 people per day. An increase of over 60% from the previous year.

● The NOAH team provided:

o 7617 lunches,

o 675 showers,

o 616 emergency accommodation stays,

o 512 items of clothing,

o 125 free mobile phones.

● Nearly 300 people were supported into stable accommodation through NOAH services.

● And over 200 people were supported and aided with their mental health.