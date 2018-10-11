Free Halloween party for kids at market in Luton

Free Halloween fun for the kids is in store in Luton.

The Kids Spooktacular Party event is being hosted by Luton Indoor Market, on Saturday, October 27, running from noon until 3pm.

The market is welcoming kids to the party to end half-term week.

The first 100 children to arrive in their best Halloween costumes will receive a trick or treat bag filled with goodies.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in a fancy-dress competition to win prizes.

Families can also create their own creepy cupcakes in a cupcake workshop and children can turn into their favourite Halloween characters with free face-painting.

Laura Edwards, assistant market manager, said: “It’s going to be a jam-packed afternoon full of Halloween fun and a few spooky surprises along the way!

“All the fun is free for everyone to enjoy. We hope that this can provide a safe alternative to the typical trick or treating.”

Visit us online: www.lutonindoormarket.co.uk