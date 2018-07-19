Free Windrush advice session in Luton

Luton Council, on behalf of its Luton Access partnership with local third sector organisations, is inviting residents concerned about Windrush and Commonwealth immigration issues to attend a free advice briefing.

It is designed for anyone who arrived in the UK before 1973 from Caribbean or other Commonwealth nations concerned about their status or documentation.

The briefing will be run in conjunction with The Luton Law Centre, whose advisors will be attending to give an overview of the current situation facing Windrush and other Commonwealth immigrants, an outline of the recently launched citizenship and compensation scheme, advice on next steps and a chance to ask individual questions.

The session will take place on Saturday July 21, from 11am-1pm in the Council Chamber at Luton Town Hall, George St, Luton, LU1 2BQ.

Places are limited and though this event is free, you must save your space by visiting Eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘Luton Windrush advice’ or using this link to Luton Windrush Briefing.

The Home Office advice line Freephone: 0800 678 1925, Monday to Saturday, 9am - 5pm, Sunday, 10am - 4pm. Email: commonwealthtaskforce@homeoffice.gsi.gov.uk