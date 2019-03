Friends of Wandon Recreation Park took part in The Great British Spring Clean on Sunday.

Over 20 people helped in the clean up and 24 bags of rubbish were collected by the volunteers at Wandon Park in Luton.

The group, who are fighting to stop the council building on Wandon Recreation Park, took part in the event to help clean up Luton’s streets and parks. To get involved in The Great British Spring Clean, run by Signposts, call Gill Peck on 079767 825802.