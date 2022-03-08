Friends rally to help Luton family who lost everything in flat fire

The fire damaged flats in the building - Photo BFRS

Friends of a Luton family who lost everything in a flat fire at the weekend, have launched a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet.

The couple and their two young children, escaped with just the clothes on their back after a tumble dryer caught fire in their flat at The Academy on Holly Street on Saturday (March 5).

Bedfordshire fire crews rescued two people from a second floor balcony, one person was lead to safety by BA crews wearing a smoke hood, and four people suffering smoke inhalation were taken to hospital during the incident at around 3.15pm.

The aftermath of the blaze - Photo BFRS

Family friend Hannah Blench who set up the GoFundMe page, said: "The family were at home when they noticed smoke coming from their tumble dryer. Dennis unplugged it and opened the windows while Monique went to get her phone to call emergency services.

"In the minute it took her to do this the tumble dryer went up in flames. Monique immediately took her two children into the hallway of the flat outside her front door only being able to grab some shoes for the children and their jackets!

"She had no time to take anything else, her flat was quickly filling with smoke and she had to tell her neighbours as well as evacuating as quickly as possible. Emergency services arrived very fast and the family were taken to hospital to be checked over. Dennis and her 10 year old son had to receive oxygen but thankfully they were all okay.

"Monique was hopeful that with how fast the fire brigade arrived, the fire may not have spread throughout the whole flat. Unfortunately this wasn’t the case, the windows and front door have blown out and everything in the house has been destroyed, her whole flat is burnt out..

The aftermath of the blaze - Photo BFRS

"This means the family are left with nothing. Memories, pictures and sentimental things can’t be replaced but I’m sure if we all come together we can help replace the things that have been destroyed.

"I am asking on behalf of the family if you could donate something, no matter how little, to help this family rebuild their lives from scratch.

Fire crews from four stations attended the blaze on Saturday, using 14 breathing apparatus, two jets and two hose reels. The brigade says the incident was brought under control quickly and was closed at around 7:30pm.

And they have used the blaze to issue advice on what to do in case of a fire.

Firefighter at the scene. Photo BFRS

Tumble dryers should not be left unattended and internal doors should be closed to stop the spread of the blaze.

The force also advises if you live in a flat with a stay put policy, place wet towels around doors and remain inside, make your way to a window and make yourself known to the fire crews.

You can find more information on how to help the family at www.gofundme.com/f/help-monique-rebuild-her-home