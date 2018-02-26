Fun for all the family in Luton

A new entertainment centre is set to open in Luton in next month.

Funtura promises to have something for everyone with arcade games for a variety of ages, soft play for younger children, a bumper cars area and a cafe for parents.

Owner Tony Jiang wanted to create something for the town that the whole family could enjoy, his friend Siong Yu has been part of the process from the start and will be managing the entertainment centre with his wife Christine.

Siong said: “It is a family entertainment centre, we have a soft play area where children can play and parents can sit by close by in the cafe area and still see them playing.

“We have a bumper car area for small children but they are laser shooting bumper cars so instead of bumping each other you shoot lasers at the targets on the cars and if you hit one the car starts spinning, and there will be the games arcade with games for different ages.”

Siong, who is a father to a seven-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son has drawn from his own experiences when helping to create Funtura, which will be located next to McDonald’s in The Mall Luton.

He said: “We chose this location in the town centre because when I go shopping with my wife and children, she goes shopping and the children and I get bored, so the idea is mum can go shopping in peace, and dad and the children can relax and have fun here.

“If they are a family with a toddler and an older sibling, say 9 years old, here we are hoping there will be something they will both enjoy.”

They have already received a lot of enquiries about the centre and are hoping to open in the next few weeks.

Siong added: “It has been a long process and we have put a lot of hard work into it, hopefully it works and people enjoy it. We will also be able to do bookings for parties and functions.”

The venue will be monitored by CCTV and there will be at least three members of security at all times.

Siong said: “For us security is the most important thing, the parents have to feel like their children are safe playing here.

“I have two children and I know that is one of the most important things in places like this.

“In the soft play there will be a door which can only be opened by reception and we will have a coloured band scheme in place that matched up children to parents.”

The entertainment centre will be open from 10am till 6pm in the week and till 7pm at the weekends.