FUN-tastic £3k donation to help disabled children in Bedfordshire

A much-loved Luton charity will certainly be having lots of FUN, as it was delighted to receive a huge £3,000 donation.

Families United Network (FUN), of Leagrave Road, has been given a generous helping hand from the Shanly Foundation in order to fund respite services for children living with disabilities.

The much-loved charity supports residents from Bedfordshire and its adjoining counties, providing a free service for families with disabled children and young people aged from birth up to 40 years.

Diane Rhodes, charity manager, said: “Donations are so important to the charity – these vital funds help us to remain sustainable.

“Disabled families depend on our services and without support there is always the fear that services would need to be reduced or stopped. Families United Network is proud of the guidance and help we are able to provide.”

Events the charity host include a youth club for young people aged 10 to 17 years, held weekly during term time, as well as a fortnightly Saturday Club for ages 9 to 18.

However, fundraising is ongoing, with £160,000 needed to be raised annually in order for the charity to continue its vital work.

> http://familiesunitednetwork.org.uk/