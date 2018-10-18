Fundraiser prepares to run Love Luton Half Marathon for Samaritans

A woman is taking part in the Love Luton Half Marathon next Sunday to raise money for Samaritans.

Sherene Bryan will be running the 10k on Sunday, October 28, as part of her fundraising activities to raise money for the charity that supports people in emotional distress, struggling to cope or at risk of suicide.

The 29-year-old, who used to live in Luton, lost her dad to suicide when she was 12, she has started a campaign this year to raise awareness of suicide and wants to offer support to people who may need it.

She said: “I chose Samaritans because I only wish my dad was able to tap into a service like this.

“Like any charity, every penny counts and I decided to run the Love Luton 10k because on the day I found my dad, I had to run and get help in an attempt to save his life.

“Running this race will be emotional for me as I know my dad will be on my mind the whole time. But it will give me the drive and determination to finish.

“I know some people find it difficult to talk about the subject of suicide, but I think by having more conversations around mental health, the conversations will be easier to have.

For more information about the campaigning Sherene is doing visit: www.onitshead.co.uk.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samaritans-save-lives.