Fundraising club does Bedfordshire proud with £1,650 for three worthy charities

Dunstable Dunstable & District Orbit Club has carried on the habit of a lifetime by rasing £1,650 for three worthy charities.

The group’s donation was divided equally between its nominated charities, Niemann-Pick UK, Eaton Bray Salvation Army and The Hospice of St. Francis. The charities were presented with their cheques at the club’s meeting on July 17.

Roman James's parents Scarlet and Ben with brother Gabriel and grandmother Beverley

Envoy Hilary Chadwick received a cheque on behalf of the Eaton Bray Salvation Army, which offers events and services to support the local community. The donation will be used for their Holiday Club, which provides a wide range of fun activities for local children and their families during the school holidays.

Niemann-Pick UK was represented by Cheddington couple Scarlet and Ben James, who lost their son Roman to the disease when he was just five years old. They accepted the cheque with Roman’s brother Gabriel and grandparents Beverley and Sid James.

Niemann-Pick Type C is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects infants, children and adults. It is caused by an accumulation of lipids (fats) in the liver, brain and spleen and causes these vital organs to shut down causing an array of symptoms.

The Hospice of St. Francis in Berkhamsted offers free care every year to over 2,000 people suffering with life-threatening illnesses. They provide 24-hour specialist care at their Inpatient Unit and support their families and friends both practically and emotionally.

Dunstable and District Orbit Club is a social and fundraising group for people of all ages. It has raised over £65,000 for charities over a 30 year period. Their membership is drawn from local towns and villages, including Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

Orbit meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at Dunstablians Rugby Club in Houghton Regis from 8.15 pm. Visit www.orbitclub.org.uk/dunstable.