GCSE results continue to climb higher at Denbigh School

Pupils at Denbigh School are thrilled with their GCSE results
Students are celebrating their triumph at Denbigh School in Luton – with two thirds of grades awarded as ‘Strong Passes’in the core subjects of English, Mathematics, Sciences and Languages.

Denbigh recorded a ten percent increase in the number of students achieving English and Mathematics at grade 5 and above.

Students, staff and parents have worked determinedly this year in order to get to grips with the new GCSEs. It is a testament to their hard work that a massive 90% of students achieved a grade 4 pass in English or Maths, one of the Government’s key measures.

The top twenty students managed to secure the equivalent of 10 grades at 8 or 9.

Andy Squires, Headteacher, said: “I am very pleased with the results this year. We have a very dedicated set of staff, students and parents who have worked tirelessly to help students secure their best results and navigate their way through what can be a very stressful time.

“Today has been a very busy day, celebrating with our students and welcoming students into our Sixth Form, from right across Milton Keynes, with their strong GCSE results”.