Geneva to inspire Luton on ITV’s Little Big Shots!

A talented eight-year-old drummer from Luton will be making a special TV appearance on ITV’s Little Big Shots with host and comedienne, Dawn French.

Geneva London only started playing drums shortly after her seventh birthday and has already received high praise from celebrities such as MC Hammer and Stormzy, while she featured in the latest European campaign for Robinson’s Fruit Shoot.

Geneva said: “ My dream is to inspire girls and boys all over the world to ‘Be Yourself, Find Your Passion and Move to Your Own Beat’”.

Watch Geneva on ITV at 7pm this Sunday.

Twitter: @iamGenevaLondon