Get involved with Lighting up Luton for Christmas

The date of Lighting up Luton for Christmas has been announced.

The switch-on will take place on Saturday, December 1, with a Christmas Market in St George’s Square planned from November 29 to December 1.

As part of this, the council is keen to hear from potential businesses who would be interested in having stall in the market, especially those that would fit in with this year’s theme around the different ways in which Christmas is celebrated by Lutonians.

There are also a number of sponsorship and advertising opportunities for businesses who want to support the event, and the council is looking for children’s face painter for the Saturday.

London Luton Airport Ltd will be the principal sponsor this year.

For more about having at stall at Lighting up Luton, email lutonevents@luton.gov.uk. Anyone interested in the sponsorship and advertising opportunities should contact the sponsorship and advertising team at Luton Council on 01582 546485 or email marketing@luton.gov.uk