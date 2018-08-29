Get involved with One Luton

One Luton, a project that celebrates the diversity of the town, is looking for people to get involved.

Luton-based Att10tive Social Enterprise will be coordinating the project and will use food and dance as tools to bring people together.

One Luton project

One Luton will be a series of stories and events from October 2018 to January/February 2019 with people involved from Luton schools, colleges, the university, dance groups and youth and community groups.

Montell Neufville, director of Att10tive, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase what is great about the town, to allow such a diverse group of people getting involved in the planning organising and performing of this event.

“It will consist of a number of personal stories, some through poetry, through dance and of course we need to celebrate the town through food. We are looking for people over the age of 15 from any part of the town.

“Some will be coordinators, actors, promoters on social media, dancers or you might have another skill you want to showcase.

“If you want to get involved let us know.”

To get involved contact att10tive@gmail.com.