Get involved with the Luton Community Ballet

A choreographer from Luton is looking for dancers to join her community ballet project.

Melanie Reis, who is also the director, wanted to create a community project with a difference and encourage people to learn a new skill.

Dracula the Ballet will be performed at the Luton Library Theatre in April.

She said: “My mission was to make it as cheap as possible and a community effort and limit it to a time frame to finish all the hard work in a wonderful performance.

“The project has its ups and downs but generally everyone is enjoying learning new things and they are blossoming into great amateur dancers.

“To me it has already been worth it, as I am already seeing my vision come alive.”

Melanie, who has also written the storyline, still needs understudies. Anyone over 18 can get involved and no experience is needed.

She said: “We are looking for understudies for the dancers. Rehearsals on Tuesdays are £1. For the Friday rehearsals the Director gets charged £13.90 for the studio hire and this is divided by dancers on the day.”

Rehearsals are at Hightown Community Sports Centre at 7.30pm on Tuesdays and at Lewsey Sports Park at 7.30pm on Fridays. To get involved email: 124mel124@gmail.com.