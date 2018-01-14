Get ready for giant Nerf gun battle

Taking part in a giant Nerf gun battle is the kind of thing kids (and big kids) dream of and will become a reality in Luton.

An action-packed family fun day which will see both children and adults compete in a mass Nerf gun fight, dodgeball match and a tug-of-war is taking place at Luton Inspire on February 17 and April 29.

Organised by Whizzfit, a company which aims to get young people active, the free-for-all Nerf gun war will feature inflatable obstacles, music and disco lights.

All equipment required including the latest pump action Nerf guns, safety glasses and ammunition will be supplied by Whizzfit. Spaces are limited and people are advised to book at http://whizzfit.com/family-nerf-dodgeball-luton/

A Whizzfit spokesperson said: “You don’t need experience or to be ‘sporty’. Just wear comfortable clothes, bring your trainers, some water, a sense of adventure and a smile.”

The two hour event is open to anyone aged five+ and parents are encouraged to get involved, but they can also watch without having to pay.