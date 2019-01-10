Get ready! No-stopping ‘Red Routes’ are coming to Luton next week

No-stopping ‘Red Routes’ will be introduced in Luton next week for a six-month testing period.

The Red Routes will come into effect on Monday, January 14. The area covers the town centre streets of New Bedford Road, Telford Way, Dunstable Road and Wellington Street.

Red Routes are coming to Luton

Other affected streets include Windmill Road, Kimpton Road and Airport Way, as well as Marsh Road and Leagrave Road.

After a six month trial period, the scheme will be reviewed by the council’s executive committee, who will consider any objections and decide whether to progress the scheme further.

The executive committee also has the power to extend the testing period up to 18 months.

Cllr Paul Castleman, portfolio holder for highways, said: “No-one likes to sit in traffic and the flow of vehicles in the town is significantly impacted by illegal and inconsiderate parking and we need measures to improve this.

“Our plan aims to minimise obstruction, improve safety as well as air quality and help support public transport and local businesses.

“Having the red routes in these areas as a test traffic regulation order allows us the flexibility to make minor changes once they are in place so we can make sure the restrictions best suit the local area.”

The plans can be viewed in full online at www.luton.gov.uk/Transport_and_streets/Parking/Pages/Red-Routes.aspx or at Kingsway depot, Luton, by appointment (call Highways Services on 01582 546783).

Objections to the scheme can also be emailed to HighwayTRO@luton.gov.uk quoting the reference ‘PSO22-17 Town Centre’.