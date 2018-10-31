Get voting for your favourite good cause in Luton or Dunstable

Luton and Dunstable residents have until November 20 to vote for their favourite local worthy cause in The Aviva Community Fund.

Nominated causes, which include Luton Shopmobility, Level Trust Uniform Exchange and 4th Dunstable Scout Group, hope to get enough votes from friends, family and supporters to make it to the finals, where a judging panel will award the funds.

Over 500 projects will be awarded funding of up to £25,000.

More details https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/campaign/getinvolved