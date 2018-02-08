Ghostly spirit gives school bully a fright in Luton author’s new book

A Luton-born author is celebrating the publication of his action-packed ghost story which tells school bullies to “beware”!

Proud writer Ralph Brammer is hoping that Luton and Dunstable schools will share his new book Buddy Wizard and spread its anti-bullying message.

Buddy Wizard with Ralph's books about football.

The determined author was inspired to create the story because his wife was bullied as a little girl, and the new tale sees a magical ghost teach one nasty character a lesson!

Ralph said: “In Buddy Wizard, 12-year-old Daniel is tormented by a bully.

“Daniel’s friends listen to his theories about a strange prophecy linked to their school, but aren’t sure whether to believe him until Daniel unwittingly unlocks a pathway for the spirit to enter...

“It visits everyone in Daniel’s life and gives them strange dreams to make them think!”

Buddy Wizard is is currently on sale at Amazon - in paperback for £6.99 and on Amazon Kindle download for £1.99.

It is aimed at youngsters aged between nine and 16.