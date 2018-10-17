Giant ‘puppets’ RISE! in Luton

Over 2,000 people visited Luton to witness three giant wicker ‘puppets’ parading through the town centre on Saturday, October 6.

Revoluton Arts presented international artists Cie l’Homme Debout in RISE! a huge outdoor arts event from Global Streets Strategic Touring Programme funded by Arts Council England.

Three of the wicker 'puppets' at RISE! in Luton town centre. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol Photography

Rise! was a project which included community outreach work run in partnership with UKCCA (The UK Centre for Carnival Arts) and Just Purple Presents in Marsh Farm and lower schools in Bury Park.

Jenny Williams, Revoluton Arts Director, said: “People and families braved the awful weather and came out to support this incredible event, bringing a sense of unity and togetherness to the town; it was such a positive celebration of Luton and the talents the town has to offer. A huge thank you to the teams of people ‘behind the scenes’ who enabled this to happen.”

On the night of the event, over 25 people from Luton helped to operate the puppets, the music system and lighting. Audiences saw a passionate performance by local rapper Shifa Choudhury and dance routines by NGYT (Next Generation Youth Theatre) and Tina’s School of Dance all choreographed by Jean Abreu, a Luton-based contemporary dancer who also performed the finale dance.

Revoluton Arts has been instrumental in bringing international outdoor public arts events to Luton for the past few years, including Colour of Time, Clash of Drums, Colour of Light and RISE!

RISE! in Luton town centre. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol Photography

Charlotte Read, local theatre puppet maker was one of the participants operating the huge wicker puppets.

She said “RISE was a great opportunity for someone like me who is at the beginning of their own puppetry career.

“It was a fascinating insight into how to operate puppets on such a large scale and to see the possibilities that puppetry has for Luton.

“It brought the community together and showed that Luton has so much potential to be a true cultural hotspot.”

RISE! in Luton town centre. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol Photography

Future events will be planned and will be open to everyone, for more information on future events, community-based activities and creative opportunities, visit www.revolutonarts.com.