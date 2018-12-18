Gift wrapping service supports local charities at The Mall Luton

Shoppers will be able to support local charities and get their presents wrapped at The Mall Luton this week.

The Mall Cares Gift Wrapping stations can be next to the Christmas tree outside River Island, volunteers will wrap the presents for a small fee which will be donated to charity.

The Mall’s charity of the year, The OLLIE Foundation is one of five local charities taking part in the gift-wrapping service, they will be at the stations on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10am till 5pm.

On Thursday, the money will be donated to Keech Hospice Care, Saturday’s donations will go to Open House Lounge at Hope Church and on Sunday, the money will be donated to Leagrave Scouts.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented: “Christmas is a special time of the year for many of us, however not everyone loves Christmas wrapping!

“That’s why we’re helping our shoppers get their gifts all wrapped up and ready for the big day with the help of some fantastic volunteers from five local charities.”

The gift wrapping stations started on Saturday, December 15, and the money raised was donated to Mary Seacole Housing Association.

The suggested donation for small gift-wrapping is £1.50 and for large gifts is £3.