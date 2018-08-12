Go exploring in Caddington Woods

A housebuilder in Caddington has come up with a novel way to keep the children entertained this summer.

Redrow Homes South Midlands is inviting budding adventurers to explore the gardens at Caddington Woods throughout August in an exciting wildlife hunt.

Every adventurer will be given an ‘Explorer Pack’, which includes a nature tick list and a special pair of binoculars.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), said: “Here at Redrow Homes, we are committed to contributing to thriving communities, with each development designed with families in mind. We are delighted to provide an exciting summer experience to all the youngsters of Caddington, with our show home garden designed especially for the wildlife hunt.

“Summer is the perfect time to relax after a busy school year, and get to grips with nature – so we’re looking forward to welcoming many budding adventurers!”

Families can take part by visiting Caddington Woods from 10am-5.30pm, seven days a week.