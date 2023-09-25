Gold for Luton athlete as Team GB compete at the European Chinese Wrestling Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The European Shuai Jiao (Chinese Wrestling) Championship 2023, held in Montesilvano, Italy from 14 to 16 September 2023 was hosted by the European Shuai Jiao Union (ESJU) in association with Associazione di Cultura Sport e Tempo Libero (ACSI). Athletes Daniel Stirling (Luton) and Leon Roberts (Essex), took gold medals. Team GB was led by Master Robert Simpson (Luton).

Stirling and Roberts met the criteria and were selected by the British Shuai Jiao Union (BSJU), the governing body for Shuai Jiao (Chinese Wrestling) in the United Kingdom, recognised by the European Shuai Jiao Union (ESJU) and the World Shuai Jiao Federation (WSJF).

Stirling faced the previous European Champion from Team France in the finals. Stirling took control of the match and gained a lead, which despite an excellent performance by the French champion, he was unable to overtake. Stirling was able to gain a 9-point lead and was awarded the win, and European Champion title, in the Under 100Kg Weight Category.

Stirling (GB - Red) and Cadoux (France - Blue) with Referee Wang (China)

Stirling put his victory down to the rigorous Team GB preparation led by Master Robert Simpson. Stirling said “Team training was tough, but it prepared me physically and mentally to enter a competition with high-quality Shuai Jiao practitioners and to win.”

Leon Roberts also faced the French Champion in the Infinite Weight Category finals. The match went the distance with Roberts being successful by a four-point lead. At the end of the match having won, Roberts said of his opponent "Wow ... he was skilled and super strong!"

Master Simpson said “Danny and Leon did well, because they worked hard and prepared well; Leon is already an accomplished athlete, with medals from previous championships and participation in China. Danny had not competed internationally but had met the criteria to be selected and achieved success. The European title gives them passport to the World Championships – our next goal – but the Team GB selection, next February will be looking for additional talent, nationally.”

Recognition for British Officials

The British Officials’ contingent (Referees and Official from the UK) comprised of: Master Robert Simpson, Eric Clovis and Tracy Cohen (Luton, Bedfordshire); and Susan Simpson (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire). Robert Simpson was appointed Referee General, supported by Wang Du Sheng (China) and Lee Yu Hsiang (Chinese Taipei) as Deputy Referee Generals. As International Referees, Eric Clovis was appointed Referee for Area B, Susan Simpson was appointed Referee for Area A. Tracy Cohen was appointed Match Coordinator for Area A.

Grandmaster Chang Da Wei (Chinese Taipei), the Vice President of the WSJF, Honorary President of the ESJU, grandson of the undefeated Chang Dung Sheng, was appointed Arbitrator. Before Team GB, left they had some time to spend with the Masters, who were complementary of the British success. Chang issued a personal invitation to Master Simpson, leading Team GB to attend the World Shuai Jiao Championship 2024.

World Shuai Jiao Championships 2024

At the meeting of the Council of the ESJU, Council members were informed by Grandmaster Chang Dawei that the World Shuai Jiao Federation (WSJF) would be hosting the World Shuai Jiao Championships in Macau (Macao) in the autumn of 2024. Grandmaster Chang confirmed that the date would be set shortly, but that November was the preferred month, currently. Members of the ESJU were advised to consider events to select their teams. Master Simpson said “It would be great to take a larger well-formed team to Macau. We intend to select Team GB in February 2024.”

Master Simpson (ESJU Secretary General), was invited by Grandmaster Chang to coordinate the International Referee/Judges training for all the European nations, in preparation for the event. Master Simpson agreed to host the event in Luton, Bedfordshire, UK, in summer 2024.

Team GB Selections

As the governing body for Shuai Jiao in the United Kingdom, recognised by the ESJU and WSJF, the British Shuai Jiao Union (BSJU) hold the mandate to select Team GB for Shuai Jiao. The Team GB selections for the World Shuai Jiao Championships 2024, will take place in Luton, Bedfordshire, in February 2024.