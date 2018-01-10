Good news for holidaymakers as TUI reveals new flight from London Luton Airport

Holidaymakers at London Luton Airport (LLA) will now be able to fly to a new destination from summer 2018.

On January 9, TUI (formerly Thomson) the UK’s largest holiday brand, announced its decision to see the a new flight to Antalya, Turkey, operate once a week, every Wednesday, beginning in May.

The decision to add Antalya to the network for summer 2018 is part of the holiday company’s plans to offer as much choice as possible, ensuring Luton residents can fly from their local airport and stay at the “best hotels TUI has to offer”, such as the 5T TUI Sensatori Resort Sorgun.

Karen Switzer, director of aviation planning for TUI UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be reintroducing Antalya to our programme from LLA for summer 2018. We will be flying to over 20 destinations in total this summer with the addition of Antalya. Holidaymakers in Beds, Bucks and Herts now have wider access than ever before to our diverse collection of destinations and hotel concepts.”

Simon Harley, head of business development at LLA said: “We are delighted with TUI’s new route announcement which comes as we are busy redeveloping the airport, creating a bigger better terminal.Passengers can now choose from even more exciting destinations.”