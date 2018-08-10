Government sports award for Luton’s Wigmore Primary

Staff and pupils at Luton’s Wigmore Primary School were jumping for joy, as they received a special government award for sporting success.

Wigmore Primary was presented with the School Games Platinum Mark, making it one of the first and only schools in the town to be selected for the title.

The mark is a government led awards scheme, launched in 2012 as a reward for commitment to developing competition across schools and into the community.

Staff member, Paul Dockerill, said: “After last year’s success of being awarded The Association for Physical Education Quality Mark for Physical Education and Sport – one of only two primary schools in Bedfordshire to achieve the accolade – we are proud to continue our sporting ethos within the school.

“This award helps showcase the great commitment and positive attitude shown by pupils, staff, and parents towards sport.”

To achieve the new Platinum level, schools must have successfully held a Gold award during the academic years 2013-2018 consecutively, as well demonstrating the school’s achievements through examples of case study evidence.