Grace’s tribute to Aimee

A schoolgirl has raised an incredible £6,100 in memory of her best friend.

Grace Smart, aged 13, arranged a fundraising quiz and auction in July 2017 to raise funds in memory of Aimee Goldsmith, who was killed in a road collision on the A34 near West Ilsley in August 2016.

Aimee’s step-brothers Ethan and Josh, and their mother Tracey Houghton, from Dunstable, were killed in the crash when a lorry ploughed into the back of their stationary vehicle.

They had been returning from a holiday. Aimee’s father and brother who were travelling in a car behind, were injured in the crash.

The driver of the lorry, Tomasz Kroker, was scrolling through music on his phone whilst driving at 50 mph when the collision occurred.

Grace organised a fundraising quiz and auction that raised £6,100 for three charities - The Road Victims Trust, CHUMS and BRAKE.

Last Thursday Grace was presented with a certificate from the Road Victims Trust to recognise her outstanding bravery and motivation in her actions.

The presentation was made by CEO of Road Victims Trust, Mark Turner at Grace’s school, The Arnold Academy in Barton-le-Clay.

Speaking about Grace’s work, Mr Turner said “Grace is a very courageous and inspirational young person who was moved into action by such a tragic event. This was an incredibly selfless thing to do and will make a very real difference to our charity as we support others affected by a road death”.