Grateful for support

Penrose has thanked the community for the support it has received since its garden project was damaged last week.

The Roots to Recovery Garden, near the A6 New Bedford Road, was targeted for the fourth time in four months, the offenders slashed the polytunnel and vandalised the inside, between Thursday, December 28, and Tuesday, January 2.

The polytunnel cover was slashed

A Just Giving page was set up by Roots to Recovery project manager, Samantha Smith, who is hoping to raise £1000 to install CCTV and replace damaged items.

Sam wanted to thank people for the donations, £265 has been raised, and the support they have received.

She said: “We are really grateful for the donations that have been made and the offers from the public and other charities to help with the clean up, it is great to see charities pulling together and helping each other.

“Hopefully we can raise enough for the CCTV cameras because it is needed, this is the fourth time, it is getting ridiculous now. Nothing has been stolen, it is just vandalism, there is nothing for them to gain from doing this. It is pointless, and ruins the garden for the service users and gives the volunteers more cleaning up to do.”

The garden is open for anyone to use on a Tuesday and Thursday from 10am, and they will soon be offering a gardening service to raise money for the charity.

If you want to make a donation visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc67e8ea or email samantha.smith@penrose.org.uk.