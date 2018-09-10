Great Billington man arrested on suspicion of tool thefts

A Great Billington man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to steal tools from vans over a month-long period.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We have arrested a 45-year-old male from Stanbridge Road, Great Billington, Bedfordshire on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft from motor vehicle offences (tools from vans) across Aylesbury Vale LPA over a period from August 4 to September 4.

“We also arrested him on suspicion of obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duty, following bricks being thrown and a hammer used to smash the windscreen of a vehicle being recovered by police for forensic enquiries on September 5.

“Whilst conducting enquiries and searching the location we have also seized a number of other items. We have recovered a stolen horsebox trailer [stolen from Swanbourne Road, Mursley, on Saturday night]. The owner has been notified and is over the moon to soon be reunited with it.

“We seized and recovered a vehicle for being used in crime for a theft of copper and a boiler in Slough a few months ago.

“We seized and recovered a vehicle for being used in crime to siphon fuel from vehicles. We also located what we believe to be a fuel siphoning kit.

“The suspect remains in custody at this time while the investigation is ongoing.”