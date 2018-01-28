Half-term arts festival for children in Luton

Children in Luton are being served up a treat this February half-term in the form of great family theatre and arts activities in venues across the town.

Curated by creative directors Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie, theatre producers with over 16 years’ experience, the best of children’s theatre, storytellers and music is coming to the town from February 10-16.

Now in its fifth year, the festival begins in The Mall with the opportunity to take part in First Person, the free interactive story of an alternate world, using silent disco technology and brought to life by two dance theatre performers.

Elsewhere during the week, acclaimed dance theatre Tidy Up! and a classic adaptation of Tom Thumb will delight families in Luton Library Theatre, while the poignant but funny story A Square World, which will move both parents and children, is at the Hat Factory.

For details of all the events and to book tickets go to www.lutonculture.com. Tickets are also available by calling 01582 878100.