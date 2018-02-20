Happy shopper Dan is handed a new car at The Mall Luton

One lucky shopper drove away with a brand-new Toyota AYGO after he won The Mall’s Re-Fuel at Feast Street promotion. Shoppers could enter when they purchased food from any of The Mall’s cafes and restaurants.

Daniel Gray, 29, from Leighton Buzzard, beat nine other finalists to win the car, each person had to stand by the car and keep at least one hand on the printed handprints on the car from 8.30am till 6pm on Thursday and Friday, and 8.30am till 3pm on Saturday. The finalists were allowed short comfort breaks.

Dan won a car courtesy of The Mall Luton after entering the Re-Fuel at Feast Street

Four men were left standing in the final, Daniel, Fabian, Stuart and Danish, and were given a tie breaker question about a food related Guinness World Record.

Daniel was the closest to the answer and won, he said: “I can’t believe it, when I entered I never thought I would get chosen as a finalist let alone go on and win.

“I’ve had to take 2 days holiday from my job to take part but I can say it was all worth it”.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re thrilled to hand over the keys to this brand new Toyota from Steven Eagell Motors, Luton.

“We had very determined finalists who all refuelled at our Feast Street and went full throttle to win this amazing prize. It was sad when we lost finalists as we got to know them all so well.

“Feast Street is a great place for our customers to re-fuel while they’re out shopping, with a great selection of eateries including KFC, Quiznos, Burrito Kitchen, Krispy Kreme and more.”

Feast Street is located in the centre of The Mall and is home to KFC, Chopstix, Burrito Kitchen, Abi’s, Jammy Nana’s, Shakeaway, Go Coffee, Krispy Kreme, Cake Box and Quiznos.