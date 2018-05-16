Pupils and staff from Harlington Upper School are celebrating after the school was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Officers inspected the school in March and rated it as ‘good’, the same rating as its previous inspection.

The report said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You have ensured that these aspirations have been translated into strong achievement. Outcomes have improved since the last inspection.

“Pupils appreciate the rewards and recognition that they can achieve for progress and contributions to the school community, and the leadership roles available to them.

“They do say that they would appreciate an even greater number of extra-curricular opportunities.

“Pupils typically behave well around the carefully maintained site. They mix easily and sociably at lunch time.”

The school has made improvements since the last inspection, and the report said: “The school has worked hard to strengthen pupils’ resilience in their learning and to ensure that pupils understand their personal strengths and weaknesses as learners.”

Headteacher Shawn Fell said: “We were delighted to receive a very positive report which confirmed Harlington continues to be a ‘good’ school and that students make strong progress in all areas.

“This pleasing report builds on our excellent 2017 exam results which saw Harlington top of the local school league tables. We have always been a good school and we continue to go from strength to strength.

“This success is built on the hard work of our wonderful students and teachers, combined with a strong partnership with parents.”

For the school to move forward leaders should ensure they continue to improve attendance, reduce the number of permanent exclusions and strengthen provision for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities so their outcomes improve further.