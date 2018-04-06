Hats galore in Harlington for Brain Tumour Research

A kind-hearted Harlington woman who lost both her husband and sister to cancer helped raise over £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Jane Barltrop, along with her daughters Alice and Emma, organised a charity morning on March 24 at Harlington Village Hall, supporting the charity’s popular Wear a Hat Day campaign.

Jane and Peter. Visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/fluffycloudandco

The family were thrilled with the turnout from fellow villagers, as punters dressed up in weird and wonderful headgear in memory of Jane’s husband, Peter, and her sister, Anne.

Jane said: “The event raised £1,110 and it is all down to the generosity of those who attended and our friends who baked cakes, served refreshments, brought samosas, crafts, prizes and plants!

“We held a decorate a hat competition, and the prizes for this were supplied by Sanjeev and Sunita from Harlington Newsagent and Store.

“We were also thrilled that Michael Thelwall from the charity came along, to share some of the facts about underfunding into brain tumour research. He gave up some of his birthday to join in!”

Jane lost her husband Peter to a brain tumour in 2016 shortly after his 60th birthday, seeing Jane, Alice, and Emma set up ‘The Fluffy Cloud and Co’ fundraising team to support the charity.

Jane’s sister, Anne, also passed away from a brain tumour in January, after a brave three-year fight.