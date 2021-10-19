Hatters fans dig deep for family of young Luton Town supporter killed in road crash

Generous Luton Town fans are digging deep to help the family of a young supporter who was killed in an early morning road incident on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, named locally as Jacob Crawshaw, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A14 in Northamptonshire.

So far just over £4,500 has been raised by the fundraiser, set up by Hatters fan David Close,

He wrote: "I didn’t personally know Jacob, but once a Hatter always a Hatter and I want to try and help. Let’s all pull together and support his family during this tough time! No amount of money will take away the pain and suffering, but let’s at least try to help.

"Any and all funds raised will be donated in full to this young man's family.

"Rest in Peace young man!"

And Luton Town FC tweeted: "We are so sorry to hear this devastating news. Our thoughts are with all of Jacob's family and friends at such a difficult time".

Jacob Crawshaw was in the away end as Hatters beat Millwall on Saturday

Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe also tweeted: "Such devastating news, my deepest condolences go out to all of the Crawshaw family & friends. A local lad to me & a true Hatter, Luton & I will do you proud Jacob, Rest in Peace."

Jacob was from St Neots and on Monday St Neots Town FC postponed a planned match as a mark of respect. They said: "Devastatingly sad news that a recent scholar was involved in a fatal road traffic accident Sunday morning. There are no words. Thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends. Tonight's scheduled U18's game versus @MarchTownFC has been postponed as a mark of respect."

Breaking the news on Sunday a close friend said: "After yesterday watching Luton beat Millwall, unfortunately in the early hours of Sunday morning my friend passed away in a van crash on his way to work, went to every game apart from Bournemouth and I have his ticket for Tuesday, 19 is no age to pass #oncesahatteralwaysahatter."