HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 5 Coventry City 0

Luton produced an absolutely magnificent display as they thrashed Coventry 5-0 on home soil last night to end their run of six games without a win in quite stunning fashion. Elijah Adebayo scored twice, including one from the penalty spot, Harry Cornick also added a double, while Luke Berry notched his fourth of the season as the Hatters ran riot. To find out how the impressive hosts rated on the evening, see below.
1. Simon Sluga: 8
Quiet enough evening which is expected in a 5-0 triumph. One smart save from Gyokeres, he controlled his area well, plucking some rare City crosses out of the air. Distribution got Luton going too as he picked up a fourth clean sheet.
2. James Bree: 9.5
Was able to burst away on the right with real freedom as Town raced through the gears. Did so just before half time when his cross led to Luton scoring a fourth. Might have notched himself, dragging just wide of the post.
3. Amari’i Bell: 9
Welcome return following a few niggling injuries as he added some real balance on the left hand side. Part of a solid display from the back-line, reading the few attacks City mustered, defending the box with real authority all night.
4. Tom Lockyer: 9
With Luton almost faultless defensively, he made sure there was no repeat of the Swansea debacle. Big role in two of the goals too, as his excellently weighted passes down the line were seized upon by Town’s hungry forwards.