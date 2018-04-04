Hatters Way crash victim identified as 22-year-old man

A young man who tragically died in a collision on Hatters Way in Luton last month has been named by police.

22-year-old Waqaar Zureen from Luton was involved in a four vehicle collision at around 2am on Sunday, March 25 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Keith Evans said: “It’s very tragic when someone loses their life on our roads and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch so we can establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police via its online reporting centre, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bowline.