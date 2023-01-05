Have you seen Marcus reported as missing from Luton this morning
Police issue missing persons appeal
Police have issued a missing person’s appeal in respect of 60-year-old man Marcus Dunne.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Marcus, who was reported as missing from Luton this morning.
He is described as around 5ft 5in tall with grey hair and wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently on 101 or get in touch online at beds.police.uk quoting reference 168 of 5 January.