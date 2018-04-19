Have you seen missing Luton teen Charlie Oakley?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Charlie Oakley.

The 16-year-old was reported missing from her home in Shervington Grove, Luton at approximately 10.30am this morning (Thursday).

She is described as 5’5’’ and slim, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long grey top, black leggings and pink trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 132 of 19 April.