Have you seen missing teenage girl from Luton?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Luton.

Mihaela Ghita, who is also called Cassandra by her friends, 14, hasn’t been seen since yesterday (24 March) and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Mihaela Ghita

She is described as approximately 5ft 6ins and slim, she was last seen wearing a school uniform.

> Anyone with information about Mihaela’s whereabouts is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 347 of 24 March.