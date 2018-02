Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Luton.

Joseph Currant, 14, was reported missing from his home in Marsh Farm.

Have you seen missing Joseph?

He has been missing since Tuesday, February 13.

He is described as 5’3”, with short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas puffa jacket.

He has also taken his mountain bike with him so may be seen riding that.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting reference MPL/702/18.