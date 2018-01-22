Have you seen wanted Lequan Bennett?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for an aggravated burglary in Leighton Buzzard.

Lequan Bennett is wanted for the incident that took place in the town on Sunday, January 7.

Have you seen wanted man Lequan Bennett?

He is known to visit areas around Dunstable and Luton.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police immediately on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.