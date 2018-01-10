Head down to Luton RAF Air Cadets’ recruitment drive on Thursday!

Luton RAF Air Cadets are looking for daring new members ready to take on challenges and learn skills that will last them a lifetime.

10F Luton-Airport Squadron are holding a recruitment drive tomorrow (Thursday January 11), as they hope to offer youngsters from Year 8 up to the age of 17 eye-opening opportunities.

The event is taking place at Cutenhoe Road Learning Centre at 7.30pm, promising eager new members information about a variety of activities from sports to computer simulation.

Mike Simkins, executive officer at 10F Luton-Airport Squadron, said: “We aim to provide fun and engaging activities, foster a spirit of adventure, and develop skills that will serve young people well throughout their lives.

“We offer flying, target shooting, orienteering, Duke of Edinburgh, kayaking, music, computer simulation, camping, athletics, and a whole range of other exciting pursuits.

“What’s more, having been a cadet is often regarded favourably when applying for apprenticeships and university places.

“Joining a squadron can improve your confidence, well-being, ability to work with others and ambitions.”

The RAF Air Cadets is an open to all organisation and 10F Luton-Airport Sqn meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 7pm and 9.45pm, at Cutenhoe Learning Centre, LU1 3NJ.

Further information is available on their website www.10f.org.uk, by emailing the squadron on info@10f.org.uk or by calling 01582 736228 (answerphone on non parade times).

Mike concluded: “As a young person, the only question to ask yourself is : ‘what do I actually do on Tuesday and Thursday nights and what could I be doing as an RAF Air Cadet ?’”