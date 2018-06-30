Dunstable grandad’s bid to get fit and help refugees

An elderly Dunstable man has refused to let his own personal illness in hospital stop him from taking part in an international campaign to stand in solidarity with refugees and the challenges they face.

When 88-year-old Andrew Milne was admitted into hospital for three weeks, he was keen to remain as active as possible by getting involved with the Share the Journey campaign.

Catholics from England and Wales have been supporting the campaign, launched by Pope Francis in September 2017, and have already walked over 24,900 miles - the distance around the world. The campaign calls on the Prime Minister to ensure that the UK takes a lead during UN refugee negotiations to ensure that people forced to flee their homes are treated with dignity.

Andrew’s wife, Agnes, has been a keen campaigner with the Catholic development charity CAFOD for many years. She suggested to Andrew that to rebuild his strength, he could log the distance he walked in hospital to the Share the Journey campaign.

Andrew has been walking the length of his ward – 20 metres - three times a day and encouraged his family to join him on these walks, including his children and grandchildren when they visit.

Deborah Purfield, CAFOD’s representative in Dunstable, said: “Andrew is an inspiration to all. Despite his illness he is keeping others in his prayer and by walking in solidarity with refugees and migrants, he is sending a powerful message to world leaders that they too need to step up and protect the rights of people on the move. Thank you, Andrew.”

Share the Journey, cafod.org.uk/sharethejourney