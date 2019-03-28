Hospital apologises as inquest into death of young Luton mum and baby girl is set to conclude next week

The inquest into the death of a young Luton mum and her one month old baby daughter will conclude next Tuesday, as the coroner retires to consider the evidence.

The family of Rochelle Lyle, 28, and her newborn daughter Imaani have sat through two days of evidence at Ampthill Court House, as expert witnesses gave testimony about the care given to the young mum and her baby.

Amptill Coroner's Court; inset, Rochelle Lyle

Rochelle died on March 26, 2017, after suffering the second of two brain haemorrages and going into cardiac arrest.

Daughter Imaani was delivered by emergency caesarean after her mother was found unresponsive on March 25, and she died on May 4, 2017.

The inquest was told that the hospital failed to carry out a CT scan when Miss Lyle was first admitted with headaches on May 20, which could have detected the initial brain haemorrage.

There was also a six minute delay carrying out the emergency caesarian, as medics struggled to find a scalpel.

Earlier today, Mr Bright Gyampoh, director of obstetrics at Luton & Dunstable Hospital, apologised to Miss Lyle's family for the care she and her baby received.

He said: "We share your pain ... we could have done better."

A post-mortem found that Miss Lyle had suffered from a cavernoma - an abormal cluster of vessels in the brain - which is a genetic condition. As a result of recommendations carried out after her death, at least one pregnant woman at the L&D has been diagnosed with a cavernoma and monitored carefully as a result.

It is unknown how long Miss Lyle lay in a state of cardiac arrest on March 25. Her last observation was carried out at 10.45am and a hospital domestic raised the alarm shortly after midday.

Senior coroner Emma Whitting will deliver the conclusion of the inquest next Thursday, April 4, but will share her findings with the family on Monday.